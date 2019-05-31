Late Patriots Rally Falls Short in Sloppy Loss

Sugar Land, Texas - The Somerset Patriots (20-14) dropped a sloppy 4-3 loss to the Sugar Land Skeeters (22-14)Friday night at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters jumped in front in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out RBI double from Denis Phipps and a two-out RBI single from Juan Silverio. Somerset threatened in the ensuing innings before Mike Fransoso broke through with an RBI single in the top of the fourth.

Sugar Land responded in the bottom half of the inning with an unearned run. Phipps reached base on two-base fielding error, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.

Both teams then traded unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh. Anthony Giansanti reached on a Will Kengor error in the sixth before scoring on a Silverio RBI single later in the inning. Somerset then plated Fransoso on a Jason Martinson fielding error in the next inning.

The Patriots got within a run on a Fransoso RBI single in the top of the eighth, but ultimately fell just one run short.

Fransoso finished the game 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI.

Matt West (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless innings of relief. Thomas Dorminy (0-4) took the loss, yielding four runs (two earned) over five and two-thirds innings. Felipe Paulino (10) earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

Somerset and Sugar Land continue their seven-game series Saturday night. Righty Liam O'Sullivan (1-2, 4.34 ERA) takes the mound for the Patriots against Skeeters' right-hander Michael Mariot (2-0, 2.32 ERA). First pitch at Constellation Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT).

