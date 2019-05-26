Late Offense Powers Boomers to Third Straight

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, countered every surge by the Joliet Slammers, striking last with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win a third straight by a final of 5-3.

Jack Parenty broke a 3-3 deadlock with his first hit of the series, a two-run single through the right side of the infield to score Alex Polston and Dylan Jones. Joliet plated the first run of the game in the top of the second. Schaumburg scored twice in the bottom of the frame on only one hit, taking advantage of three walks and a hit batter. The 2-1 lead held until Joliet utilized three two-out walks to tie the game in the seventh. Clint Hardy pounded his third homer of the year in the bottom of the inning to once again put Schaumburg ahead. Joliet was able to tie the game with a two-out single in the eighth before Parenty's heroics.

Connor Reed allowed one run in five innings of work in a no-decision. Connor Eller claimed the win for the second consecutive night, working 1.1 innings. Hardy and Nick Oddo tallied two hits each in the victory, which moved the Boomers into the early lead in the East Division. The Boomers drew eight walks in the win with three coming from Julio Gonzalez.

The Boomers (10-5) play a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Memorial Day to conclude the homestand. RHP Taylor Goshen (1-0, 0.69) will face his former team on a second consecutive Military Appreciation Day while Joliet sends LHP Tyler Jandron (0-1, 5.06). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

