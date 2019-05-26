Grizzlies Trounce Washington in Finale

May 26, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - Dominic Topoozian fired six innings of one-run ball and the Gateway Grizzlies' bats bounced back in a 9-1 victory Sunday to win the series over the Washington Wild Things at Wild Things Park.

Gateway (8-7) was held to two runs on four hits Saturday, but piled up 11 hits to score nine Sunday. Jamey Smart headlined the Grizzlies' attack with a 3-for-4 night that included a double and five RBIs. After a 3-for-20 start to his season, Smart went 6-for-8 this week with a home run, two doubles, and seven RBIs in three games.

Rafael Valera was 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, and three runs scored. Anthony Ray banged out two hits of his own with a double and an RBI.

Topoozian (1-0) was activated from the 14-day injured reserve prior to the game and delivered the Grizzlies' first quality start since last Sunday (May 19) when Thomas Nicoll allowed three runs over six innings against River City. Gateway is 4-2 this year in games when its starting pitcher posts a quality start (six or more innings, three earned runs or fewer).

Topoozian allowed one run on four hits (all singles) and struck out four without a walk.

Patrick Boyle, Dakota Smith, and Grant Black threw a scoreless inning each out of the Grizzlies' bullpen.

Gateway improved to 6-3 against the East Division this season. After River City came back to beat Evansville, the Grizzlies moved into a tie for third place in the West Division and a game and a half behind the first-place Rascals.

Gateway has neither swept an opponent nor been swept over its first five series of 2019.

After a day off Monday, the Grizzlies will open a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Florence Freedom at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.