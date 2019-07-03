Late Lead Slips Away

July 3, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils (10-9) dropped a pitchers' duel on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium 3-2 to the Eugene Emeralds. Tri-City reliever Jake Sims surrendered two runs to the Emeralds in the top of the eighth inning that gave Eugene a lead they would not relinquish.

Tre Cater had a standout night at the plate and in the field. Carter drove in the only two runs of the game for the Dust Devils with a two-out triple in the bottom of the second inning. He also threw out Yonathan Perlaza from right field in a close play at the plate for the final out in the top of the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Nick Thwaits got a no-decision after a solid outing. Thwaits allowed just one run in five innings of work. The Spokane Indians also lost on Tuesday night, keeping Tri-City in a tie for first in the North Division.

Right-hander Ignacio Feliz will start the rubber match of the three-game series. The Emeralds will counter with right-hander Kohl Franklin.

Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium there will be a postgame fireworks show presented by U.S. Linen & Uniform. Tickets are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2019

Late Lead Slips Away - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.