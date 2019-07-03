Double-Digits

KEIZER, OREGON -- The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (NWL, San Francisco Giants) have continued their strong start to the 2019 season, earning win No. 10 last night, an 11-9 slugfest against Boise. Nearly at the halfway mark in the first half, the Volcanoes know very well a playoff opportunity is in the mix.

"We see both divisions are very competitive and are energized with the Volcanoes strong start," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Co-Owner. "This shows the importance of Volcanoes fans continuing to show up strong at Volcanoes Stadium to keep the team's home field advantage. A single win could make the difference in clinching a playoff spot."

The energy at Volcanoes Stadium also is being seen by the six-star in-stadium experience, said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President.

"The beauty of Minor League Baseball is it is such a close bond of professional sport and the community. Our goal remains clear: Deliver a six-star in-stadium experience so our fans feel the appreciation they deserve," Graf said. "In turn, an energized Volcanoes Nation fanbase helps be the 'tenth player' on the field for our Volcanoes players."

