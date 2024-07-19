Late Inning Push Leads Missoula to Sweep of Glacier

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The series finale between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Glacier Range Riders Thursday night would be highlighted by a pitchers' duel through the first 4 innings. Reece Fields of Missoula and Kaleb Sophy of Glacier would both have their best stuff working on the mound as the game would be scoreless through the first 4 frames. Both hurlers would only allow 2 earned runs combined over the course of their outings. This would set up a battle between both team's bullpens coming down the stretch. The PaddleHeads hurlers would prove to have the edge.

The Missoula bullpen would hold the Glacier offense scoreless over the final 4 innings of the contest for the 2nd consecutive night. The PaddleHeads offense would also find success scoring runs in their final 4 frames at the dish. Missoula would outscore Glacier 7-0 down the stretch as a result. This would all add up to Missoula's third win in as many nights opposite the Range Riders on the road in a 7-2 win.

