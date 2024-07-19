Mustangs Lose Battle of Attrition

Idaho Falls takes a 2-1 series lead with a final score of 11-6 over the Mustangs Thursday evening.

Chukars starter Caleb Reyes tossed six innings giving up four runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Mustangs starter Jacob Bradshaw made his professional debut and did not survive the third inning. He gave up seven runs, six earned, on nine hits with a walk and no strikeouts over two and a third innings of work.

In the first, Brett Barrera scored on a passed ball to give the Chukars the early lead.

Brendan Ryan reached on an error in the bottom of the first and came home on an RBI single by Gary Lora to tie the game at 1-1.

In the second, Jacob Shanks doubled home Jacob Jablonski to take the lead. With two outs, Chase Hanson doubled to bring home Shanks, and Tyler Wyatt hit an RBI single to give the Chukars a 4-1 lead.

The Chukars continued their scoring in the third with a two-RBI single from Roberto Gonzalez to knock Bradshaw out of the game. Jacob Jablonski greeted Brendan Medoro with a two-run home run to give the Chukars an 8-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Gabe Wurtz collected a two-out, two-RBI single to give the Mustangs life and bring the score to 8-3.

At one point, Medoro retired seven Chukars in a row into the fifth inning, and stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in that frame.

The Chukars collected an RBI single by Brett Barrera and a two-RBI single by Nick Iannatone to extend their advantage back to 11-3.

Casey Harford extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to bring the score to 11-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wurtz collected his third RBI of the night on a groundout to short. The Mustangs left the bases loaded in that inning.

The Mustangs had the bases loaded with nobody out. Jacob Kline hit a sacrifice fly, but a baserunning mistake by Gary Lora allowed Idaho Falls center-fielder Tyler Wyatt to throw Lora out at second. Abe Valdez would pop up to second to end the game.

The Mustangs look for the equalizer Friday night with Greg Blackman on the mound. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

