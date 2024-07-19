Blackman's Scoreless Outing Gives Mustangs Win

Greg Blackman 's five shutout innings give the Mustangs a 7-1 win against Idaho Falls Friday.

Every Mustangs player in the Mustangs starting lineup recorded a hit.

On the other end, Owen Sharts tossed five innings and gave up three runs in a pitcher's duel.

Blackman tosses five innings giving up just three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Chukars had some tough luck in the first. With one out and runners at first and second, Brett Barrera hit a line drive to Mitch Moralez and right, and he dove to try to make the catch but couldn't complete the play. Fortunately, both Tyler Wyatt at second and Trevor Rodgers at first were caught in between the pads. Moralez threw it to third, with Denning completing the inning ending double play in the first.

With two outs in the third, Abe Valdez collected an RBI single to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. It is Valdez's 12th two-out RBI this season.

In the fifth, Blackman surrendered a leadoff single to Brandon Bohning, with a one-out walk to Wyatt. Blackman induced a line drive by Rogers and a pop up in foul territory down the first base line to get out of the inning.

Gabe Wurtz rewarded Blackman with a two-RBI double to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.

Daniel Willie tossed a scoreless sixth inning giving up just a walk.

In the home half of that frame, Brendan Ryan hit a two-out triple, while Connor Denning walked on four pitches. Gary Lora picked up a two-RBI double to give the Mustangs a 5-0 lead.

More bad luck for the Chukars occurred in the seventh. With Joey Hennessey on the mound, and the bases loaded with one out, Barrerra hit a weak pop up to the right of the mound. Hennessey let the ball drop and flipped it home to get the lead runner Hanson, while Valdez threw it to Denning at third to end the inning on another fielder's choice double play.

Hennessey worked out of trouble again in the eighth after hitting Roberto Gonzalez with a pitch with one out, while while Jablonski reached on an error by Hennessey, who threw it back to second and into center field. Hennessey induced a lineout to second and a flyball to right field to end the inning.

Taylor Lomack checked in with an RBI single, while Lora knocked his second double to bring home Lomack to go up 8-0.

Jonathan Haab struck out Wyatt for what should have been out number two, but Wyatt reached first on a passed ball. Wyatt scored on a two-out RBI single by Brett Barrera, but that would be it for the Chukars.

