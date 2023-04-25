Late-Inning Comeback Fuels Shuckers to a Win in Series Opener

Biloxi Shuckers' Lamar Sparks in action

BILOXI, MS - After a lead-off triple to begin the bottom of the ninth, Lamar Sparks scampered home on a wild pitch to give the Biloxi Shuckers a 4-3 win over the Mississippi Braves in the series opener at MGM Park on Tuesday night. The win was the fourth straight for the Shuckers, extending their season-long win streak.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers and M-Braves starter Alan Rangel. The two traded zeros on the scoreboard until the fifth when back-to-back home runs from Javier Valdes and Drew Campbell gave the M-Braves a 2-0 lead.

Rangel continued to dominate throughout his start. After allowing two hits to start the game, Rangel retired the final 17 batters he faced. Myers, meanwhile, set a new season-high with six innings pitched.

The Shuckers' offense came to life in the seventh against the M-Braves bullpen. Freddy Zamora, after seven RBI this weekend, lined a single to left-center that scored Tyler Black, cutting the deficit to 2-1. An inning later, the M-Braves struck back with a double to left from Campbell that scored Drew Lugbauer from second and made it 3-1 M-Braves.

The Shuckers, however, battled back again, this time with four straight walks from reliever Alex Segal. With the score at 3-2, Tyler Black lined a single to left that scored Ethan Murray to tie the game. Noah Campbell attempted to come home on the play but was thrown out at home on a throw from left.

In the ninth, Abner Uribe continued his dominant start to the year with back-to-back strikeouts with the go-ahead run at third to keep the game tied. In the bottom half of the inning, Sparks led off the inning with a triple to right, his first of the year, and was brought home on a wild pitch for the Shuckers' second walk-off of the year.

Uribe earned the win, his first of the year, while Victor Vodnik (0-1) took the loss.

The Shuckers and M-Braves will meet for game two of their series tomorrow morning with an 11:05 a.m. start. It's Education Day at the ballpark, and fans can also purchase a Shuckers' Lunch Break Special for $16. The ticket includes a hot dog, chips and a drink along with a seat on the Renova Roofing Party Deck.

