Lookouts Hold On for 4-3 Win in Series Opener

April 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Lookouts outfielder Jacob Hurtubise helped engineer a 4-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Panda in the series opener.

In the first inning, Hurtubise got things going early. The speedy outfielder stole second and advanced to third on an error. He then scored on a sacrifice fly. The second run of the inning came on an Allan Cerda double after a walk by Alex McGarry.

Two innings later, Hurtubsise again led off with a single and came around on an error to give the home team the 3-3 lead.

After the Trash Pandas tied it in the fourth, the Lookouts were able to take the lead in the bottom of that frame on a Quincy McAfee RBI single.

With a one-run lead, the team's bullpen locked down the Trash Pandas, holding them to just four hits. Andy Fisher allowed his first hit of the year but struck out the side. He now has 8.2 scoreless innings to start the year.

In his Double-A and Lookouts debut, starting pitcher Lyon Richardson struck out two batters in three scoreless innings.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts try for their 10th win of the season with Connor Phillips on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.