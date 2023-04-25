Late Walks Cost M-Braves in 4-3 Loss to Shuckers

Mississippi Braves' Alan Rangel in action

BILOXI, MS - Mississippi Braves starter Alan Rangel tossed 6.0 shutout innings on two hits, with no walks and five strikeouts, but settled for a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to Biloxi on Tuesday night. The Shuckers scored all four runs over the final three innings off of two hits and seven walks, culminating with a ninth-inning walk-off wild pitch by Victor Vodnik, scoring Lamar Sparks.

M-Braves catcher Javier Valdes continued his hot hitting in the road trip opener, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run. The Miami native added a walk in the eighth to reach base for a fourth time. Valdes has five hits over his last two games.

Valdes smashed a line drive home run down the left field line to break a pitcher's duel between Rangel and Biloxi starter Tobias Myers in the fifth inning. On the next pitch, Drew Campbell smashed a homer to right, giving the M-Braves a 2-0 lead.

Rangel gave up back-to-back singles in the first inning but sat down the next 17 Biloxi batters. The 25-year-old has allowed just one run over his last two starts and 11 innings pitched with ten strikeouts and no walks.

Biloxi scratched their first run across in the seventh inning against reliever Miguel Pena. Campbell got the run back in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI double, scoring Drew Lugbauer, who singled to start the frame.

Biloxi tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. After getting the final out of the seventh inning, Alex Segal walked the first four Biloxi batters to make it a 3-2 game. Tyler Black followed the bases-loaded walk to Jackson Chourio with a single to left, tying the game, but Landon Stephens threw out the go-ahead run at the plate.

The M-Braves threatened in the top of the ninth but stranded two of the ten runners left on base on the night. Zavier Warren led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a triple against Vodnik (L, 0-1). After Vodnik struck out Freddy Zamora, with pinch-hitter Nick Kahle at the plate, a wild pitch let Warren score the winning run.

The M-Braves will look to even the series on Wednesday morning at MGM Park. RHP Tanner Gordon (1-2, 3.00) will get the start opposite RHP Christian Mejias (1-0, 3.97) for Biloxi. The first pitch is 11:05 am, with coverage beginning at 10:50 am on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

The M-Braves are currently on the longest road trip of the season to Biloxi and Pensacola. The club will return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, May 9-14.

