Biscuits Top Blue Wahoos, 6-4

April 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (11-5) jumped out to a quick lead over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6-10) and were able to hold on for a tough 6-4 victory on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

In his fourth start of the season, Mason Montgomery started hot for the Biscuits, striking out three of the first four batters for the Blue Wahoos. On the flip side, the Biscuits would miss a golden opportunity to start hot with the bats when Blake Hunt grounded into a 5-4-3 double play with runners on first and third base.

Although Dax Fulton (0-4) escaped the early jam in his fourth start of the year for Pensacola, he would allow the Biscuits to break through in the second inning. Evan Edwards launched the ball just short of the warning track in right field, bringing in Logan Driscoll and Mason Auer for a two-run double that gave them a 2-0 advantage.

A quiet third inning was followed by an explosive fourth, as Pensacola responded in the top of inning with two singles from Joe Rizzo and Jose Devers. A throwing error during a pickoff attempt by Logan Driscoll allowed Rizzo to score and cut the lead to 2-1. Not long after, Dane Myers singled on a soft fly ball to center field, allowing Devers to tie the game at two. In the bottom of the fourth, Edwards would bring in the Biscuits' third run on an RBI-groundout to the shortstop, and Diego Infante followed with a two-run home run into right field to give the Biscuits a 5-2 lead.

Griffin Conine would double on a fly ball to left field to start the fifth inning for the Blue Wahoos, eventually leading to Michael Mercado taking the mound for Montgomery. Mercado struck out two batters to finish the inning, but Rizzo scored once again on an error by Edwards to cut the lead down to 5-3. Alika Williams started the bottom of the inning strong for the Biscuits with a single into left field. After walking Austin Shenton and Blake Hunt, Fulton's day would come to an end as Christian Charle took over in relief. Williams scored on a walk with the bases loaded before Charle struck out the next three batters.

Enmanuel Meija would take over for Mercado, and Devers started the top of the sixth with a double. He would score after an RBI-single from Will Banfield to pull the Blue Wahoos within two runs. After loading the bases with two outs, Meija was able to strikeout Victor Mesa Jr. to escape the jam. The Biscuits could not find any offense in the sixth, but they would enter the final stretch up 6-4.

After a quiet seventh inning that saw no hits and only one runner make on

base, the pitching depth would continue to be tested. Graeme Stinson (1-0) looked to continue the defensive trend for the Biscuits in the eighth. After getting two quick outs on the ground, the lefty allowed a single to Banfield on a line drive to left field and walked Conine before getting a third ground out to retire the side. Jefry Yan would take the mound in the bottom of the eighth, and he would record two strikeouts finish the inning.

Stinson would stay in and had the opportunity to close the game in the top of the ninth. After the fifth strikeout for Mesa Jr. and a Rizzo fly-out, Stinson was able to strikeout Troy Johnston to seal a fourth straight series-opening victory for the Biscuits.

Edwards and Infante were the stars of the day, with five combined RBIs between the two of them, but it was Infante's home run that ultimately gave the Biscuits enough cushion to hang on for the victory.

As for the starters, Montgomery finished the day with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched, allowing five hits and one earned run. Fulton would end his start with four strikeouts in four innings pitched, allowing seven hits, six earned runs, and walking six batters.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will return to action bright and early tomorrow morning for game two, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 AM on Military Wednesday, with a pitching matchup taking place between Anthony Molina (0-1) and Eury Perez (1-1).

The rest of the series will include a Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Pulmuone & Thirsty Thursday on April 27; 2000s Night on Friday, April 28; Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway presented by Kona Ice & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 29; and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.