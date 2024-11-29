Late Goal, Strong Goaltending Help Saints Down Jacks

November 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-6-0-0, 30 pts) scored three third-period goals to earn a 3-1 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks (12-5-2-1, 27 pts) on Friday night.

After missing four games, Heikki Ruohonen returned to the lineup on Friday and scored the game-winning goal on a wrist shot with 1:52 left in regulation. Luke Malboeuf and Cooper Dennis battled a puck free to Ruohonen, who swooped into the circle and ripped the puck off the post and in to give the Saints a 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless first two periods, the Fighting Saints opened the scoring with Matthew Desiderio's sixth goal of the season at 7:52 of the third. The first goal of the contest was assisted by Dennis for his first of two assists in the game.

Desiderio's ice-breaker came after both goaltenders erased plenty of chances through 40 minutes. Jan Špunar stopped all 19 shots through two periods, while Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev made all 22 saves through the first two frames.

Špunar finished his ninth win of the season with 29 saves on 30 shots and boosted his league-leading save percentage to .927.

A Muskegon power-play goal just 4:05 after Desiderio's tally tied the game at one, where it remained until Ruohonen's game-winner.

Charlie Arend added an empty-netter late for the Saints to ice the 3-1 victory that put Dubuque back at the top of the Eastern Conference with 30 points this season.

The Fighting Saints finish their weekend-set with Muskegon on Saturday evening for their second of four matchups with the Lumberjacks this season.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.