Advocacy Night on January 17th

November 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The next Slumberland Furniture Advocacy Night will be Friday, January 17th during the Waterloo Black Hawks' game against the Omaha Lancers. It will benefit Cedar Valley-based Magical Mix Kids.

Using a special promotional code, fans who order seats from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com will see a portion of their ticket price donated to help sick children visit a Disney theme park. Everyone in attendance on Advocacy Nights also has an opportunity to learn more about the cause and engage with group representatives on Young Arena's concourse. Slumberland Advocacy Nights are supported by KCNZ-AM, 1650 "The Fan."

"The Black Hawks are proud to provide some added exposure and support for this cause," said Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "Magical Mix Kids has brought together a lot of people to create some special experiences for special kids."

Magical Mix Kids is a non-profit organization created to provide a worry-free vacation for chronically and terminally ill children of the Cedar Valley. The core mission is to give these children some time to just be a kid: a child who can laugh, play, and have fun. Magical Mix Kids provides air transportation and lodging for selected families at Walt Disney World in Florida. Learn more at MagicalMixKids.org.

To help Magical Mix Kids with your ticket purchase during the Black Hawks' January 17th game, visit the Black Hawks' ticket site (tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com), select November 23rd, and enter the code " Magic ." Five dollars from each of those tickets will be earmarked for the cause.

The Black Hawks have also designated Friday, April 11th as a Slumberland Advocacy Night. Additional details about that effort will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.