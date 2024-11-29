Fighting Five: Saints Open Road Series with Lumberjacks

MUSKEGON, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-6-0-0, 28 pts) visit the Muskegon Lumberjacks (12-4-2-1, 27 pts) for the first of four meetings this season on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Conference Clash

Two of the top-three teams in the Eastern Conference meet for the first time this season in a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

The Saints' 28 points are tied for the most in the Eastern Conference with the Madison Capitols entering the weekend. Muskegon trails both teams by a single point with 27 after winning eight of its last 10 games.

2. Road Ready

Dubuque touts a 7-1 road record for the season entering play this weekend. In the 2023-24 regular and postseason, the Fighting Saints won all three games at Trinity Health Arena.

The Fighting Saints have won six-consecutive games on the road since a loss on Oct. 11 in Sioux Falls. In that six-game stretch, the Saints have outscored their hosts 29-12.

3. Saints Stopper

Jan Špunar has won eight of his 12 appearances this season and is first in the USHL with a .924 save percentage. His eight wins are the third-most among USHL goaltenders.

The Saints goaltender has allowed three goals-or-less in nine-consecutive appearances, including a pair of shutouts.

4. Electric Energy

Dubuque's power play has converted in four of the last five contests and is scoring at a 33.3% rate over that stretch. That stretch includes the only two times this season that the Saints' power play has scored in back-to-back games.

Matthew Desderio leads the Fighting Saints with four power-play goals this season, while Josh Giuliani and Heikki Ruohonen each have a pair.

5. Chopping Block

The Fighting Saints and Lumberjacks meet in Muskegon as the Saints' high-powered offense meets the league's best defensive team. Muskegon touts two goaltenders with top-three save percentages in the USHL in Stephen Peck and Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev.

Peck trails only Jan Špunar in that category with a .923 save percentage, while Gadzhiev barely trails both at .921. The Lumberjacks have allowed the fewest goals in the USHL with 45 goals against in 19 games.

Friday's game begins at 6:10 CST at Trinity Health Arena and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

