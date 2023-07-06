Late Game Surge Lifts Fredericksburg

SALISBURY, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals used another late-game rally to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-4.

It was a quick start for the FredNat offense, in the top of the second inning. Branden Boissiere doubled to begin the frame, then Roismar Quintana reached on an infield single. Blake Klassen drew a walk too, loading the bases with no outs. Wilmer Perez then lined the first pitch of his AB for a single to give the FredNats a 1-0 lead. A pair of productive outs by John McHenry and Johnathon made it a three-run inning for Fredericksburg.

Cortland Lawson made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and that was plenty of breathing room for Jose Atencio. He authored five shutout innings, while striking out a season-high seven batters.

The Shorebirds finally broke through against Mason Denaburg in the home half of the sixth inning. A pair of walks and an E5 loaded the bases, for Anderson De Los Santos. He took strike one, before blasting a grand slam to tie the game at 4-4.

However, the Freddies responded in the top of the eighth. Daylee Lile got plunked, then Sammy Infante singled back up the middle, and a throwing error by Adam Crampton ultimately allowed Lile to score and Infante to take third base. He later scored when Branden Boissiere reached on an E4, pushing the Nats lead to 6-4.

Tuda added a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, as Bubba Hall shut the door on a 8-4 Fredericksburg win. It was Hall's first save of the season, Mason Denaburg got the win, and Angel Vargas took his first loss. In game four tomorrow, Brad Lord gets the start for the Nats against righty Zach Showalter.

