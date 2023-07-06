RiverDogs Leave Tying Run at Second in 3-2 Thursday Loss

July 6, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs had the tying run at second base in each of the final two innings on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. They were unable to cash in on either occasion, suffering a 3-2 loss to the Columbia Fireflies in front of a boisterous crowd of 5,672. Six of the team's 10 losses to Columbia have come by one run.

The Fireflies (7-5, 42-35) opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the second against Marcus Johnson. The first three batters of the frame all reached safely. Austin Charles opened the frame with an infield single, that also featured a throwing error to move him to second base. Lizandro Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Roger Leyton rolled a base hit through the left side in the ensuing at-bat, but left fielder Cristopher Barete cut down Charles trying to score for the first out. With two in scoring position, Hayden Dunhurst hammered the first pitch offered to him by Johnson to dead center for a two-run triple.

Columbia put one more run on the board in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. Nine-hitter Brennon McNair deposited the first pitch of the frame over the left field wall for his second home run of the season. Johnson was handed the loss after working 6.0 innings with three runs allowed on six hits.

The RiverDogs (6-6, 33-45) had just two hits when the eighth inning began with a walk to Xavier Isaac. Ryan Spikes followed with a single to center and the home team was in business. A fielder's choice groundout from Odalys Peguero left men on the corners with one out. Barete put the RiverDogs on the board with an RBI single to center and runners remained on first and second with one out. Columbia nearly ended the threat with a double play on Enderson Delgado's groundball to short, but Daniel Vazquez fired the relay throw into the first base dugout, allowing another run to cross the plate.

In the ninth, Chandler Simpson worked a walk with two outs and stole second base. However, Cooper McKeehan struck out Isaac to earn his 10th save of the season for the Fireflies. Simpson's hit streak ended at 14 games.

Jack Hartman tossed 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Alex Cook struck out a pair in a three-batter ninth.

Charles closed the night with multiple hits for a third straight game. Dunhurst added two hits of his own as part of Columbia's seven hit effort.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted the second of three Military Appreciation Nights during the 2023 season, along with Boeing, on Thursday. South Carolina Secretary of Veterans' Affairs Todd B. McCaffrey, a retired U.S. Army Major General, and Colonel (retired) Alex Pelbath of the U.S. Air Force were honored as the ninth class of inductees into the team's Hall of Honor. The pair was inducted during a pre-game ceremony and recognized again during the game.

RHP Jake Christianson (2-0, 4.20) takes his turn in the RiverDogs rotation on Friday night against Columbia RHP Ben Kudrna (4-3, 3.96). The fourth game of the series will get underway at 7:05 p.m. Following the game, fans are invited to remain in their seats for a post-game fireworks show set to a collection of jock hits thanks to REV Federal Credit Union.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.