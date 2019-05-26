Late Errors Doom Somerset in 3-2 Loss

Waldorf, Maryland - The Somerset Patriots (18-11) let a late lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (7-22) Sunday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Blue Crabs jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning on a Rubi Silva (3) solo home run. Somerset answered in the next half inning on Michael Ohlman's (1) solo home run to left field.

Edwin Espinal put the Patriots in front in the top of the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single. The 2-1 Somerset lead held until Southern Maryland plated an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Frank Martinez sacrifice fly.

Southern Maryland later won the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth. Cory Vaughn drew a lead-off walk, was sacrificed over to second base, advanced to third on an Alfredo Rodriguez throwing error and ultimately scored on a Jon Griffin walk-off sacrifice fly.

Patriots' starter Thomas Dorminy received a no-decision despite spinning six innings of one-run baseball.

Mat Latos (1-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Luis Cruz (1-1) took the tough-luck loss after he allowed two unearned runs over an inning and two-thirds.

The Patriots' road trip continues on Memorial Day when they open up a seven-game series in Texas against the Sugar Land Skeeters. First pitch for game one is set for 8:05 p.m. ET (7:05 p.m. CT) at Constellation Field.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road until Tuesday, June 4th when the team returns to TD Bank Ballpark for a 7:05 pm game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

