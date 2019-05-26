Blue Crabs Walk-Off Patriots in Series Finale

Waldorf, MD. - The Blue Crabs came into Saturday night's game in the midst of a 10-game losing streak. By the end of the night, they earned a 3-2 walk-off win in the series finale against the Somerset Patriots.

Southern Maryland struck first when Rubi Silva launched a solo home run in the top of the 1st inning. But after allowing the home run, Thomas Dorminy, Somerset's starting pitcher, settled down. He did not allow another run through six innings of work.

The Blue Crabs lead was short-lived as Mike Ohlman tied the game with a solo home run of his own in the top of the second. In the top 5th inning, the Patriots struck again. With Ray Navarro leading off of 2nd base, Edwin Espinal roped a line drive into left field, scoring Navarro and giving the Patriots a 2-1 lead. Michael Kelly, the Blue Crabs' starter, finished his outing after six innings of work, allowing just one earned run.

Still down one run, the Blue Crabs and Angelys Nina reached on a throwing error to lead off bottom of the 8th inning. Kent Blackstone pinch ran for Nina, and advanced to 2nd base on a sacrifice bunt by Rubi Silva. After a wild pitch from the Somerset reliever Luis Cruz (L,1-1), Blackstone found himself on 3rd base with just one out. On a 1-2 pitch, Frank Martinez hit a sac fly into center field, scoring Blackstone to tie the game.

After Mat Latos (W, 1-3) pitched a clean top of the 9th, the Blue Crabs looked to win it in the bottom half of the frame. After Cory Vaughn walked, he advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Charlie Valerio. Edwin Garcia then reached on a throwing error by Alfredo Rodriguez, which also allowed Vaughn to reach 3rd base with one out. On a 1-1 pitch, Jon Griffin hammered a fly ball into center field. While D'Arby Myers made the catch, it was deep enough for Cory Vaughn to score, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-2 walk-off win.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Monday, May 27th to continue their seven game homestand at Regency Furniture Stadium, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM.

