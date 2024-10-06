Late Equalizer Forces Draw for Carolina Ascent FC at Lexington SC

October 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Carolina Ascent Football Club settled for a 1-1 draw on the road against Lexington Sporting Club on Sunday afternoon at Lexington Stadium. Carolina Ascent next plays at Brooklyn FC on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Carolina Ascent conceded four corner kicks in the opening 15 minutes, but the defense remained steady and cleared the ball out of danger consistently. #7 Jill Aguilera earned the first corner kick of the match for the visitors in the 14th minute after a ball played in from deep forced the Lexington goalkeeper to make a save over the crossbar.

#9 Mia Corbin, who scored against Lexington in the last meeting, had a good opportunity in on goal in the 19th minute after a pass from #5 Jaydah Bedoya found #19 Ashlynn Serepca who played it to Corbin approaching the endline.

A play that started from the backline nearly resulted in the opening goal for Carolina Ascent in the 24th minute. #13 Addisyn Merrick carried the ball down the right sideline and crossed it centrally for Bedoya who put it in the back of the net but was ultimately ruled offside.

Merrick rattled a shot off the crossbar in the 29th minute as she received the ball from Serepca after a long run down the right side. Merrick's attacking presence paid off in the 37th minute as a first-touch cross from the wing was cleared into the goal by Lexington defender #5 Madison Perez.

Lexington SC held a high line on defense, trapping Carolina Ascent offsides numerous times. Nevertheless, the visitors continued with heavy pressure on the attack.

Halftime: Lexington SC 0, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

After holding 58% of the possession in the first half, Carolina Ascent maintained control of the ball in the second half as well. Serepca logged back-to-back shots on target in the 62nd and 65th minute, testing the Lexington goalkeeper.

#10 Rylee Baisden and Bedoya combined in the 73rd minute for a dangerous chance. From the center of the penalty area, Baisden passed to Bedoya on her right. After a heavy touch, Bedoya crossed it centrally, and the Lexington defense struggled to collect it but did eventually.

The Carolina defense held Lexington without a shot on target until second-half stoppage time when #1 Meagan McClelland punched a long-range shot over the goal for a corner kick.

In the final minutes of the match, Lexington scored the equalizer directly off a corner kick.

Fulltime: Lexington SC 1, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

NOTABLES:

This was the first rematch of the season for Carolina Ascent FC as the club faced Lexington SC previously on August 25 (1-1 Draw).

#5 Jaydah Bedoya made her first professional start.

60% possession is the most for Carolina Ascent this season.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

On conceding the late equalizer

"The last 10 minutes weren't managed well enough by me, and that's something that I take full responsibility for. It's one of those things where as a coach, you play your role, and we expect the players to play theirs. They worked hard and were very dominant outside of the first 10 minutes of the game and the last four or five minutes. In the middle of the game, we were extremely dominant and it's a cruel way to end the game, but it's an area that we know we have to improve on. It hurts a little bit, but you have to use those experiences and moments to take steps forward and improve. Next time we're in that situation, we'll be better."

On Addisyn Merrick's impact

"Addie has been great since the moment she walked through the door. Today was a good day for her. The matchup against the opponent was a good matchup, and we knew that she would have space on the ball on that side of the field. She exploited it time and time again. We would have liked to get on the end of that ball, but sometimes when you put the ball in dangerous areas, good things happen."

On utilizing Meagan McClelland in the passing game from the back

"In this particular game against this opponent, we knew that Meagan would be an important factor in circulating the ball and maintaining possession."

#13 Addisyn Merrick

On attacking success on the wings

"I think us being patient and waiting for things to open up allowed me to get involved more in the attack. Ashlynn did a really good job of communicating and giving me space and opportunity to go forward."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC faces Brooklyn FC on the road on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

