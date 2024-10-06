Dallas Trinity FC Defeats Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-1

October 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

SPOKANE, Washington - Dallas Trinity FC (2-1-2, eight points) took down Spokane Zephyr FC (1-2-3, six points) on Sunday at One Spokane Stadium, 2-1.

GOAL NO. 2 FOR #2

Defender Hannah Davison scored her second goal of the season on a header in the 36th minute, thanks to a cross from midfielder Chioma Ubogagu. Davison and Ubogagu are responsible for Dallas' first goal and first assist in team history, when the two connected on Aug. 18 at Tampa Bay Sun FC.

GRACIE GETS GOING

Midfielder Gracie Brian netted her first career goal in the professional ranks on a 58th minute header from the foot of midfielder Jenny Danielsson. Brian made her professional debut in Dallas' season opener at Tampa Bay Sun FC on Aug. 18.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 2-1-2 (eight points) on the season and sits in fourth place in the USL Super League standings.

- Thirteen players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will cap off their three-match road trip with a visit to the nation's capital. They'll face off against DC Power FC (0-4-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT from Audi Field. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On getting her first win as head coach for Dallas...

"It's a fantastic feeling and to get it on the road makes it even more special. We knew that this was going to be a really tough place to come and play at. I'm absolutely delighted for the staff and the players. It's a really big three points for us and good that we were able to show that bounce back ability."

On the importance of the three points...

"It was hugely important and confidence drops on the back of that Brooklyn FC result. This week in practice, it was really important that we don't get too high when we win but we don't get too low when we lose either. We had a really good week in practice as a group and spent a lot of time together. Going into this game, we really wanted to focus on our possession of the ball. We dominated the ball very well today and as a result of that, scored two very good goals. I'm just very happy, very positive, and the trip back to Dallas will be a much better one."

Midfielder Gracie Brian

On scoring her first goal of the season...

"I think there's a lot of ups and downs in soccer. I know that I want to stay as consistent as I can and just keep working hard. Last week didn't really go our way so I just wanted to keep my eyes on this week and keep focusing. Getting that goal was just a testament to the whole team's work and just trying to bounce back off a loss, so I'm super proud of everyone."

On bouncing back this week after a loss...

"The whole team just wanted to focus on that next play mindset and looking forward to this week. We know that we can win and beat these teams and do our thing. I think we did that and we're going to keep looking forward to win a championship one day."

