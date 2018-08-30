Last Road Game Goes Legends Way

Lexington, KY: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, lost 7-0 against the Lexington Legends on Thursday night.

The Legends would take the early lead with a solo home run by Cal Jones in the bottom of the third inning. In the next inning, the Legends would expand their lead by putting six runs up on the GreenJackets. They scored four-runs with two-outs to take control of the game. The score was 7-0 Legends after four innings. That would go on to be the final as the GreenJackets struggled at the plate all night.

On the mound for the GreenJackets, Tyler Schimpf dominated out of the bullpen. Over 3 1/3 innings, Schimpf only gave up one hit, while striking out six batters.

Augusta will now return home for a five-game series with the Columbia Fireflies. Tomorrow's game will start at 6:05 pm. It is a continuation of a game that was previously suspended on July 29th against Columbia. The regularly scheduled game will follow 30 mins after the completion of game one.

Tomorrow we will be kicking off Fan Appreciation weekend with many giveaways and prizes! On Saturday night, we will have the Human Cannonball Show. On Sunday, we will have our last fireworks show of the season to celebrate Labor Day. Finally on Monday, we will have our Labor Day Luau. Come see the GreenJackets for the last time this season! Get your tickets at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

