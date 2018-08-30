RiverDogs Ambushed by Columbia in Road Finale

August 30, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs were tagged for three home runs as the Columbia Fireflies forced a four-game split in the Holy City's final road series, 7-3, on Thursday night at Spirit Communications Park.

Added to the roster before Thursday's contest, Charleston (61-71, 28-36) right-hander Alexander Vizcaino (1-0) allowed a leadoff home run on his first Class-A pitch to second baseman Hansel Moreno. Moreno also led off Wednesday's game three with a long ball, accounting for two of his three hits in the series.

The RiverDogs scored all three runs in the top of the second against Columbia (62-67, 28-34) righty Marcel Renteria (5-3). Centerfielder Leonardo Molina doubled home first baseman Chris Hess to tie the game at one apiece. Right fielder Frederick Cuevas followed with a two-run double that crossed Molina and second baseman David Metzgar.

The Fireflies recaptured the lead in the fourth, starting with three straight singles. Dionis Paulino drove home shortstop Edgardo Fermin to cut the Charleston lead to one. Moreno delivered with his second RBI of the night, a knock that scored third baseman Jose Brizuela. After a run-scoring groundout from centerfielder David Miranda, left fielder Matt Winaker touched off for his 13th homer, a two-run blast that tied a Fireflies franchise single season record.

Right-hander Daniel Ramos relieved Vizcaino in the fifth, and the D.R. native allowed Columbia's third dinger on the first pitch, a solo shot for right fielder Zach Rheams. The 2018 selection finished the series with a pair of opposite field home runs.

Daniel Alvarez pitched the final two frames scoreless for Charleston. The 22-year-old has not allowed a run in his last six outings and lowered his ERA to 0.92 on Thursday, giving up two earned runs over 17 2/3 innings.

Renteria, who became the first pitcher in Fireflies history to hit for himself because of catcher Carlos Sanchez's early exit, went 0-for-2 but pitched eight innings allowing three runs and was lifted for Ryan Selmer who closed out the ninth.

Charleston designated hitter Dermis Garcia reached on an error but snapped a 19-game on-base streak. The streak tied Steven Sensley for the second longest for the RiverDogs this season, trailing only Chris Hess who reached in 23 consecutive contests from April 18-May 15.

Charleston finished the road season 28-36 but had a 7-3 record at Spirit Communications Park. The RiverDogs went 13-7 overall against the Fireflies this season, playing the final three head-to-head series in the state capital.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs will wrap up the 2018 campaign with a four-game series at The Joe, starting with Home Telecom postgame fireworks after Friday's series opener against the West Virginia Power, Class-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Friday's first pitch is at 7:05 as 18-year-old right-hander Roansy Contreras (0-2, 4.08) makes his final start of the season. The series opener can be heard on "The Big Talker" WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area with online streaming audio via the RiverDogs' TuneIn radio station.

RiverDogs single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available for the remainder of the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th season in dog years." Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com.

