Reyes Dominates as Power Completes Sweep of Suns

August 30, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.V. - The Power rode a quality start and a three-run eighth inning to a 5-1 victory Thursday night, completing a four-game sweep over the Hagerstown Suns at Appalachian Power Park.

The Power has now won seven consecutive games and remain in control of the Northern Division Wild Card spot, with a magic number of four following the victory.

West Virginia's pitching staff continued to mystify the Suns. Samuel Reyes (4-3) had a career night, collecting his first-ever quality start in his second career start. He hurled six innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits while whiffing a career-high seven batters.

The West Virginia (33-30, 70-59) bullpen tossed three innings of scoreless baseball. John Pomeroy came on in the seventh and struck out one and walked one. Joel Cesar ceded just one hit and wrung up a batter in the eighth. Finally, Beau Sulser closed the game out, working around a two-out double to finish the game.

The Power offense showed up in the bottom of the fifth. After the first 12 batters were retired in order, Deon Stafford reached base safely on an error from the shortstop, Juan Pascal. Next, Rodolfo Castro smashed a double into the right-field corner against Andrew Lee (4-5) to bring Stafford home and tie the game. Castro advanced to third on an error from the right fielder and scored the go-ahead run when a passed ball got past Hagerstown's catcher, Alex Flores.

Three key insurance runs came in the bottom of the eighth for West Virginia. Lolo Sanchez led off the inning with a walk and stole second for his 30th stolen base of the season. He came around with Connor Kaiser on a two-run double that Calvin Mitchell smashed into the right-field corner to make it 4-1. Stafford pushed Mitchell home, reaching on an error to surge the Power ahead, 5-1.

The Suns (24-37, 51-78) etched their lone mark into the score column in the first inning. Cole Freeman stroked a one-out double down the left-field line before scoring when Anderson Franco reached on an error from the second baseman Castro.

West Virginia now travels to Charleston, South Carolina, to play the RiverDogs in a four-game set to end the regular season, beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr., Park. RHP Hunter Stratton (6-5, 4.33 ERA) gets the nod for the Power, while the RiverDogs counter with righty Roansy Contreras (0-2, 4.08 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on WSCW The Light 1410 AM, as well as online at www.wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power is now in a playoff push. Should they make the playoffs, Appalachian Power Park would host game one of the Northern Division Championship Series on Wednesday, September 5, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.