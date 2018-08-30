Rome Wins Final Regular Season Home Game 5-1

Rome, GA - The Rome Braves concluded their home regular season home schedule with a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive Thursday evening at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 2,220. Rome wins the four game series three games to one.

Rome took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly RBI by AJ Graffanino and made it a 2-0 game in the second on a run scoring wild pitch. In the third, Jefrey Ramos cracked is 13th home of the season to extend the lead to 3-0. Greenville's Jarren Duran singled home a run in the sixth cutting into the Braves' lead 3-1. Rome got the run right back in the bottom of the inning on Derian Cruz's run scoring double for the 4-1 score. In the eighth, the Braves added another insurance run on Brendan Venter's sacrifice fly RBI for the 5-1 final.

Freddy Tarnok (5-5) gets the win going 5.2 innings allowing one run on two hits. Eduard Bazardo (1-2) is hit with the loss. Zach Daniels earned his first save of the season.

Rome hits the road for Asheville to begin a four game series tomorrow. The Braves return to State Mutual Stadium Friday September 7th for game two of the South Atlantic League Division

Series against a team to be determined. Game one will be Wednesday the 5th at the opponents home field. For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com.

