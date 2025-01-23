Last Call for the Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet Featuring Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde

January 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde will serve as the featured guest at the Delmarva Shorebirds' 22nd annual Hot Stove Banquet presented by Carey Distributors, Delmarva Sports Network (DSN), Gilbane Building Company, Sharp Water Culligan, and TidalHealth Home Care. The event will be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland on Thursday, January 30th from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

Hyde is a familiar face for Orioles fans, having been the Orioles Manager since 2019. Coming into his seventh season, he has led the Orioles to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1996-1997. Hyde was named American League Manager of the Year in 2023 after leading the O's to a 101-61 record and winning the AL East for the first time since 2014. This would also be the first time the Orioles held the top seed in the American League since 1997.

Hyde played college baseball at Santa Rosa Junior College and California State University, Long Beach before signing with the Chicago White Sox as an undrafted free agent in 1997. He made it as far as the Charlotte Knights of the Class AAA International League. Hyde played 200 games and hit .252 over his minor league career.

Hyde managed within the Marlins organization from 2005-2009 where he spent time with the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Carolina Mudcats, Jupiter Hammerheads, and Jacksonville Suns. In 2010, he was named interim bench coach of the Miami Marlins where he remained until 2012 when he moved to the Chicago Cubs organization serving as both a bench coach and first base coach.

In 2018, the Baltimore Orioles named Brandon Hyde the newest Manager of the team where he began the task of rebuilding the O's. Under his guidance, Gunnar Henderson was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2023, Cedric Mullins, Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Anthony Santander have all been named Silver Sluggers, and Ramon Urias was named a Golden Glove winner.

Joining Hyde on stage at the Hot Stove Banquet is Pat Filippone, President of 7th Inning Stretch LP, which owns the Shorebirds, the Stockton Ports of the California League, and the Everett Aquasox of the Northwest League, Orioles Director of Minor League Operations Kent Qualls, and Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fly Together Fund, the Shorebirds charitable organization, to continue to support and aid the Delmarva community.

Tickets for the Shorebirds Hot Stove are now available for purchase or the button below with preferred tables of 8 priced at $400 or single tickets for $50 (service fees may apply). In addition, THIS SUNDAY, January 26, is the last day for fans to purchase their tickets for the Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet and all tickets must be purchased in advance!

A buffet style dinner consisting of herb baked chicken, glazed pit ham carving station, green beans almondine, oven-roasted red potatoes, macaroni and cheese, apple pie and chocolate cake is included.

Doors open at 6 with programming beginning at 7pm. From 6:15 pm to 7 pm, guests will have the opportunity to have a Meet & Greet with Brandon Hyde. Attendees also have the chance to bid in a silent auction of sports memorabilia featuring numerous items from major league and minor league franchises. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Fly Together Fund.

