Make this Year's Valentine's Day a Homerun

January 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC- This Valentine's Day, Mason is spreading love across the Midlands. The Fireflies' very own Cupid is delivering Valentine's Day packages to 24 fans within 20 miles of Segra Park.

Each Valentine package will be hand-delivered by Mason, the Fireflies' mascot, and members of the Fireflies Staff. Each package will include a Fireflies stuffed bear, a Fireflies mug, flowers and two tickets to Opening Night Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 pm along with $20 of loaded value, which can be redeemed at the Mason Jar Team Store or concessions stands during the game.

Valentine's packages can be delivered from 9 am-5 pm Thursday, February 13 or Friday, February 14 and will cost $95. Fans can purchase a Mason Valentine's Day Delivery here.

A limited quantity of Valentine visits are available, and we will fulfill orders on a first-come, first-served basis. Those with any questions about the packages can contact Annika Slaby at aslaby@columbiafireflies.com or call 803-888-3010.

Opening day is right around the corner. Join the Fireflies as they take on the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday April 8 at 7:05 pm. For tickets and more information about the Fireflies upcoming season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

