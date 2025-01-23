Mac & Cheese Fest Postponed

January 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Due to inclement weather and road conditions in the area, and with the safety of attendees and staff in mind, this Saturday's Mac & Cheese Fest at Pelicans Ballpark has been postponed. A new event date will be released at a later time. Tickets for the original event (January 25, 2025) will be good for the new date.

