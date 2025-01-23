Mac & Cheese Fest Postponed
January 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Due to inclement weather and road conditions in the area, and with the safety of attendees and staff in mind, this Saturday's Mac & Cheese Fest at Pelicans Ballpark has been postponed. A new event date will be released at a later time. Tickets for the original event (January 25, 2025) will be good for the new date.
