Las Vegas Lights FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Andy Cabrera scored a pair of goals as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied from an early deficit to take a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field to send Locomotive into second place in the Western Conference after its second consecutive league win.
