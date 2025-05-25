Las Vegas Lights FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Andy Cabrera scored a pair of goals as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied from an early deficit to take a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field to send Locomotive into second place in the Western Conference after its second consecutive league win.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.