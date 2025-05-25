Sports stats



USL Las Vegas Lights FC

Las Vegas Lights FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Andy Cabrera scored a pair of goals as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied from an early deficit to take a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field to send Locomotive into second place in the Western Conference after its second consecutive league win.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central