Las Vegas Lights FC Clinches Home Playoff Match to be Played on Friday, November 1 at Cashman Field

October 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The USL Championship today confirmed that Las Vegas Lights FC has clinched a top-four finish in the Western Conference and first round home field advantage in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

The Lights will play their first round playoff match at Cashman Field on Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Thursday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. PT at LasVegasLightsFC.com/Tickets. The club's Season Ticket Members have access to an exclusive presale window starting today, Wednesday, October 23.

The Lights have one match remaining in the regular season this Saturday, October 26 at North Carolina FC. Due to results from across the league on last Saturday's match day, Las Vegas cannot finish lower than fourth place at the conclusion of the season's final match day.

However, with a win on Saturday over NCFC, the club can clinch a second-place finish and guarantee home field advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Lights can also clinch second place with a draw against NCFC coupled with both a Memphis 901 FC loss or draw and a draw between Sacramento Republic FC and Colorado Switchbacks FC, who play each other on the final day.

The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs are a single-elimination, four-round bracket. The top eight teams from each conference qualify and match up according to seed. Higher seeds have hosting privileges through the Conference Finals (third round) ahead of the USL Championship Final.

Each round of the playoffs will take place in consecutive weekends throughout November. The Lights will kick off their campaign on the opening day of playoffs on Friday, November 1 at Cashman Field.

First Round (Conference Quarterfinals) - Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3

Second Round (Conference Semifinals) - Friday, November 8 through Sunday, November 10

Third Round (Conference Finals) - Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17

USL Championship Final - Saturday, November 23

