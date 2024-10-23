Indy Eleven to Host Home Playoff Game on Sunday, November 3

October 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Eleven will host a 2024 USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinal game on Sunday, November 3 at Carroll Stadium. Match time and opponent have not been determined.

Indy Eleven Season Ticket Members can purchase opening round playoff seats here.

Non-season ticket members can purchase their playoff tickets on the Indy Eleven 2024 USL Championship Playoffs page.

For ticket assistance, email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100 during business hours.

The Boys in Blue will play their regular season finale at the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at 7:30 pm on WNDY 23 and ESPN+.

