Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Miami FC: October 26, 2024

October 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After confirming it will clinch a spot in the 2024 USL Championship playoffs following a 1-1 draw at Charleston Battery, Rhode Island FC returns home on Saturday for its final regular season match at Beirne Stadium to conclude a historic inaugural season. With the ability to finish as high as fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, three points could go a long way for the Ocean State club and boost its potential to host a playoff match following additional first round upsets. Ahead of Fan Appreciation Night at Beirne Stadium, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, Oct. 26

Kickoff | 8 PM ET

Location | Beirne Stadium, Smithfield, R.I.

Broadcast | NESN+, ESPN+

Radio | HOT 106 (106.3 FM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Match Hashtag | #RIvsMIA

Last Meeting | July 13, 2024: RI 3, MIA 2 - FIU Stadium, Miami, Fla.

MIAMI FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Khadim Ndiaye, 12-Daniel Gagliardi, 31-Felipe Rodriguez

DEFENDERS (10): 2-Allan Aniz, 3-Jordan Ayimbila, 4-Nicolas Cardona, 13-Daltyn Knuston, 14-Daniel Barbir, 15-Mujeeb Murana, 18-Junior Palacios, 29-Alejandro Mitrano, 30-Christopher Jean-Francois, 34-Marco Santana

MIDFIELDERS (5): 5-Joey Dezart, 8-Gabriel Cabral, 16-Manuel Botta, 33-Lucas Depaula, 99-Allen Gavilanes

FORWARDS (8): 7-Luisinho, 9-Isaac Zuleta, 11-Frank Lopez, 18-Khalid Balogun, 19-Michael Lawrence, 23-Rocco Genzano, 35-Sebastian Joseph, 50-Roberto Molina

Going out Strong

The 2024 season has not gone to plan for Miami FC. Sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference with just three wins and 28 losses, the playoffs have been well out of the picture for the Florida club. Things haven't looked any more positive recently for Miami, who has not scored a goal since Aug. 31 and has been outscored 19-0 across seven matches in that span. Miami's final match of 2024 will be its last action before a busy offseason that will give the club a chance to give its fans something positive to look forward to after a disappointing season.

Change on the Horizon

Although Miami's performances on the field have not been ideal, the club has shown impressive ambition on the back end as it gears up for a major turnaround in 2025. After parting ways with head coach Antonio Nocerino earlier this month, the South Florida club also announced the hiring of Sebastián Verón and Darío Sala, two globally-recognized names in the soccer world, as members of the Miami FC board. Together, the pair will work to implement new strategies to optimize facilities and improve team performance. Saturday's matchup against RIFC marks one of the first steps forward for the new-look club leadership as they prepare for 2025.

The Positives

In a year where not much has gone Miami's way, Frank López has been one of the positives as the club's main goalscoring threat. Netting a team-leading seven goals in 2024, López scored the club's last two goals and has multiple USL Championship Goal of the Week finalist selections to his name. One of López's goals came against RIFC in the previous meeting between the two clubs on July 13, kickstarting a valiant second-half comeback effort and marking the last time the club scored more than once in a match. In total, López has scored in two of Miami's three wins in 2024, and was involved in both goals (one goal, one assist) in a 2-2 draw vs. Loudoun United FC on June 22.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 22-Jackson Lee, 30-Nate Silveira

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Nathan Messer, 3-Stephen Turnbull, 4-Collin Smith, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Morris Duggan, 15-Frank Nodarse, 16-Gabriel Alves, 24-Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (12): 8-Jack Panayotou, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 18-Joe Brito, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 21-Kofi Twumasi, 23-Marc Ybarra, 28-Conor McGlynn, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 80-Isaac Angking

FORWARDS (4): 9-JJ Williams, 10-Chico, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Mark Doyle

Bye Bye, Beirne

While there is still a chance to host a playoff match in the later rounds (should RIFC advance past round one and additional upsets occur), Saturday will represent RIFC's final regular season match at Beirne Stadium before the club moves into its permanent home, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, in April 2025. RIFC's temporary home has become a fortress in year one, as the Ocean State club has only lost twice in Smithfield this season, including an unbeaten run in its last nine matches dating back to June 8. On Saturday, RIFC has a chance to end a historic season unbeaten at home for more than half the season, as long as it avoids defeat against a Miami team who has not found the back of the net in nearly two months.

Fuson on Fire

RIFC's 1-1 draw at Charleston, and subsequent playoff berth, was secured thanks to yet another goal from Noah Fuson. Continuing his incredible run of form on Saturday after coming back from a one-match absence, Fuson gave RIFC the lead late in first-half stoppage time with his seventh goal of the season, and sixth goal involvement in his last four appearances. His seven total goals are second on the team behind nine from Albert Dikwa "Chico", and his nine assists lead both RIFC and the USL Championship. With three goals and three assists in his last four appearances, no RIFC player has contributed as much as Fuson in October. As the club ventures into the single-elimination playoff format in November, Fuson's form will be extremely important as Khano Smith's men look to continue making history in RIFC's inaugural season.

Not Done Yet

Although Saturday marks the conclusion of the regular season, Rhode Island FC will qualify for the 2024 USL Championship playoffs, confirming postseason soccer after last weekend's draw. With the opening round, Eastern Conference Quarterfinals taking place on the road between Nov. 1-3, and the USL Championship Final taking place on Nov. 23, Saturday's match is a vital opportunity for RIFC to have one final tune-up in front of the home fans before embarking on a win-or-go-home journey. Although the Ocean State club knows it will play past Saturday, what is unknown is where it will play. Despite having already qualified, three points vs. Miami will still be vital for RIFC. A result would boost the Ocean State club's hopes to finish as high as fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, and put itself in an advantageous position to potentially host a playoff match after round one. For RIFC, Saturday is all about playoff positioning.

