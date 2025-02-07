Las Vegas Aces Sign 5-6 Guard Dana Evans

February 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas today announced the signing of 2021 WNBA champion Dana Evans. The 5-6 guard, who was selected No. 13 in the 2021 WNBA Draft, was part of a deal with Chicago that sent the Aces Nos. 16 and 22 picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Sky.

"We are excited to welcome Dana Evans to the Las Vegas Aces family," said Fargas. "Her leadership, experience and passion for the game make her a valuable addition to our already outstanding backcourt. We believe her skills and championship mentality will have an immediate impact on our team as we pursue another successful season."

"I'm so excited about joining the Las Vegas Aces, a winning franchise," said Evans. "I'm looking forward to learning from the vets and coaching staff. I'm ready to do whatever it takes to win another championship."

A member of the 2021 WNBA All-Rookie Team, Evans played 6 games for Dallas in 2021 before being traded to Chicago on June 2, 2012. In all, she played 29 games and averaged 3.3 points and 1.0 assists in fewer than 8 minutes a game in her first year in the league. Evans' breakout year came in 2023. Checking in for 38 of 39 games played, she contributed 9.0 points and 3.0 assists per game en route to finishing third in the 2023 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year voting. She followed that up with 12 starting nods in 2024, while posting 7.2 ppg and 2.4 apg.

Evans spent her first WNBA offseason playing in Hungary and since then has competed for Besiktas in the Turkish Super League, as well as the EuroCup (2022-23 through 2023-24). Evans is averaging 16.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 5.3 apg over 15 Turkish League games.

A four-year standout at the University of Louisville and two-time All-American, Evans went from being honored as a member of the 2018 ACC All-Freshman Team to 2019 ACC Sixth Player of the Year before earning the 2020 and 2021 ACC Player of the Year awards.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 7, 2025

Las Vegas Aces Sign 5-6 Guard Dana Evans - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.