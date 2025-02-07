Las Vegas Aces Re-Sign 6-5 Center Queen Egbo

February 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have re-signed 6-5 center Queen Egbo, who signed her first contract with the Aces last September.

Las Vegas initially signed Egbo to a seven-day contract on Sept. 2, 2024, and to a contract for the remainder of the season on Sept. 16. She saw her first action as a member of the Aces on Sept. 8 at New York, and played in three games in the regular season and one playoff contest.

Egbo was originally drafted by the Indiana Fever with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. As a rookie, she averaged 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game en route to being named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Egbo is averaging 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for her career.

Midway through the 2023 season, the Fever traded Egbo to the Washington Mystics in exchange for Amanda Zahui B. Between the two teams, she averaged 4. 8 points and 4.3 rebounds over 37 games while connecting on 50.0 percent of her field goal attempts.

The Mystics dealt Egbo to the Connecticut Sun on May 7, 2024, in exchange for Bernadett Hatar and a second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Sun waived her on June 5, and Egbo signed a hardship contract with the Los Angeles Sparks on June 22. Los Angeles waived her one week later.

The Houston native played collegiately at Baylor where she averaged 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds during her four-year career, helping the Bears to the 2019 NCAA Championship.

