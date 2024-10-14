Lancers Dominate the Steel

October 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers concluded their weekend with the Chicago Steel Sunday afternoon at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers had shut out Chicago the previous night at home and would look to build off of that impressive performance today.

The Chicago Steel started fast with a early tally from forward Ashton Schultz after receiving a feed back-door to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. The Chicago Steel would continue to press; suffocating the Lancers' puck carriers in the early going. However, the Lancers would soon return to their form from last night's contest as they would begin to force turnovers and sustain some offensive zone pressure. Chicago netminder Louka Cloutier would be up to the task helping Chicago hold a 1-0 lead going into the second period of play.

The second period would have the Lancers absolutely dominate puck possession throughout Louka Cloutier for Chicago would continue to be magnificent throughout the middle frame however, the Lancers would still manage to eventually find the back of the cage as it would be forward Nick Sykora who would harass Chicago d-man Arseni Marchenko before Sykora would strip it from Marchenko as Nick Sykora would go on a breakaway. Sykora's initial shot on the break would be stopped however, Sykora would be right there for his own rebound to bury it knotting it up a one goal apiece.

Shortly thereafter, Chicago would continue to be reeling as Nick Sykora and the Lancers would cash in once again. With just 9 seconds to go in the second, Sykora would receive a feed from defenseman Luke Baker before Sykora would wrist one over the leg pad of Cloutier to help give Omaha the 2-1 lead going into the third. The Lancers outshot Chicago in the second 23-3 capping off a dominant period for the orange and black.

The third period would completely turn the game on its head as the Lancers would continue to thrash way the Chicago Steel. Early in the period, Chicago's Reid Conn would stand up Lancer forward David Deputy at the blue line. Conn's elbow would come up into the grill of Deputy while Conn simultaneously would leave his feet. Deputy would be slow to get up after the hit and would thankfully return to action later on. After that hit it would be all Omaha as Nick Sykora would complete the natural hat trick after dangling through the Chicago defense to give Omaha a 3-1 advantage. Shortly thereafter, Lancer defenseman Mikhail Katin fought Noah LaPointe with Katin finishing the fight with ease in front of the Chicago Steel bench.

From there, the Lancers would continue to pour it on this time on the power-play as it would be Nick Sykora again for his fourth of the game to stretch Omaha's lead at 4-1. The Lancers would not be done as Grant Dillard would get in on the action after deflecting a wrist shot from the point to help solidify a 5-1 Lancers victory.

The Lancers will be back in action Friday October 18 in Dubuque, Iowa to take on the Fighting Saints. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

