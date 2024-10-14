Martino, Chaly, Hendrickson Named USHL Players of the Week
October 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Giacomo Martino, Gennadi Chaly and Kambryn Hendrickson have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Oct. 10-13.
Forward of the Week: Giacomo Martino (Sioux City Musketeers)
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Commitment: Northeastern University
Birth Year: 2005
Scored two goals and tallied a primary assist in Sioux City's 7-2 win against the USA Hockey NTDP on Friday.
Added a pair of primary assists in the Musketeers' 5-4 loss to the NTDP on Saturday
Led all USHL skaters with five points and co-led with a +4 rating.
Defenseman of the Week: Gennadi Chaly (Sioux Falls Stampede)
Hometown: Salekhard, Russia
Commitment: University of Michigan
Birth Year: 2005
Co-led USHL defensemen with three points on the weekend, tallying one goal and one primary assist in the Stampede's 6-3 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.
Tallied a secondary assist in Sioux Falls' 5-3 win vs. Cedar Rapids on Saturday, starting a three-game point streak.
Recorded five shots and a +2 rating in a pair of wins.
Goalie of the Week: Kambryn Hendrickson (Omaha Lancers)
Hometown: Chanhassen, MN
Commitment: University of Connecticut
Birth Year: 2006
Posted an 18-save shutout in Omaha's 2-0 win vs. Chicago on Saturday.
Recorded 21 saves on 22 shots in the Lancers' 5-1 win on Friday to complete the series sweep vs. the Steel.
Finished the weekend with a .978 SV% and 1.00 GAA as one of only three goalies in the league to play two full games.
