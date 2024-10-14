Martino, Chaly, Hendrickson Named USHL Players of the Week

Giacomo Martino, Gennadi Chaly and Kambryn Hendrickson have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Oct. 10-13.

Forward of the Week: Giacomo Martino (Sioux City Musketeers)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Commitment: Northeastern University

Birth Year: 2005

Scored two goals and tallied a primary assist in Sioux City's 7-2 win against the USA Hockey NTDP on Friday.

Added a pair of primary assists in the Musketeers' 5-4 loss to the NTDP on Saturday

Led all USHL skaters with five points and co-led with a +4 rating.

Defenseman of the Week: Gennadi Chaly (Sioux Falls Stampede)

Hometown: Salekhard, Russia

Commitment: University of Michigan

Birth Year: 2005

Co-led USHL defensemen with three points on the weekend, tallying one goal and one primary assist in the Stampede's 6-3 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.

Tallied a secondary assist in Sioux Falls' 5-3 win vs. Cedar Rapids on Saturday, starting a three-game point streak.

Recorded five shots and a +2 rating in a pair of wins.

Goalie of the Week: Kambryn Hendrickson (Omaha Lancers)

Hometown: Chanhassen, MN

Commitment: University of Connecticut

Birth Year: 2006

Posted an 18-save shutout in Omaha's 2-0 win vs. Chicago on Saturday.

Recorded 21 saves on 22 shots in the Lancers' 5-1 win on Friday to complete the series sweep vs. the Steel.

Finished the weekend with a .978 SV% and 1.00 GAA as one of only three goalies in the league to play two full games.

