Musketeers Martino Named Forward of the Week

October 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers forward Giacomo Martino

Sioux City, IA - Giacomo Martino was named the USHL forward of the week for this past week.

Martino collected five total points over the two games the Musketeers played against the United States National Development Team Program. He was named the first star of the game for his performance on Friday when he scored a pair of goals and had an assist and a +4 in the Musketeers 7-2 win. On Saturday the Toronto native followed it up with a pair of assists.

On the season, the Northeastern commit is tied for the Musketeers team lead with eight points with five goals and three assists and holds a +5 margin.

Martino is off to a strong start following up his first season in Sioux City in which he appeared in 61 games with 25 points via eight goals and 17 assists.

In all now through 67 USHL games, Martino has 33 points from 11 goals and 22 assists.

This is the first time Martino has been named USHL forward of the week. This is the first time a Musketeer has earned forward of the week honor since Grant Slukynsky in April of 2023. Earlier this season Samuel Urban was named the USHL goalie of the week.

The Musketeers sit at 5-1-0-0 and will take on the Green Bay Gamblers this weekend at the Tyson Events Center on Friday and Saturday. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

