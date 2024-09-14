Lancers Blanked by Storm in Preseason Finale

September 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, NE - The Omaha Lancers were shut out 5-0 at Viaero Center Saturday night in their last preseason game on 2024.

Tri-City started the scoring at 5:25 in the first period from Dylan Nolan. The Storm tallied two more goals inside the final two minutes. First, Nolan Roed buried one at 18:29 and Rylan Bonkowski tallied for Tri-City at 19:34, giving the Storm a 3-0 after the first period. After back-and-forth hockey to start the second period, Cameron Springer extended the Tri-City advantage to 4 at 11:40. The Lancers killed off a roughing minor at 12:11 following the goal.

Things heated up in the third period. Tri City's Dallas Vieau was whistled for a 5-minute major penalty for a check from behind on Caden Lee at 3:52. After the Storm killed off the major more chaos erupted. Omaha's Luke Baker fought the Storm's Carmello Crandell at 9:53. The bout was brief as Baker knocked Crandell down with a single punch. Zach Wooten was given an interference minor at 19:37 to close out the game.

The Omaha Lancers play at the 2024 USHL Fall Classic this week. Their first game is Sept. 19 vs the Madison Capitals at Noon. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

