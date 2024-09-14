Steel Drop Preseason Finale Against Fighting Saints
September 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Chicago Steel News Release
The Chicago Steel fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-4 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night in their fourth and final preseason game ...Similar to the Friday night between the two teams, Dubuque owned the scoresheet for the first two periods of play, scoring three goals each in the first and second periods...Chicago scored once in the second to momentarily interrupt Dubuque's attack, but the Fighting Saints scored twice thereafter to take a 6-1 lead into the third...Chicago offered a healthy reply with three goals late in the third but could not overcome the five-goal deficit.
Boston College commit Teddy Mutryn scored the first Steel goal of the game and his third of the preseason. Mutryn finished exhibition play with three goals and two assists and a +3 rating.
Michigan commit Adam Valentini scored his first goal of the preseason.
Merrimack commit Ben Yurchuk scored his lone goal of exhibition play. The second year forward registered a goal and an assist during the preseason.
Northeastern commit Ben Wilmott scored his second goal of the preseason and added an assist. In three exhibition games, Wilmott scored three points (2G-1A).
Notre Dame commit Owen Tylec registered two assists in the loss. In two preseason outings, Tylec scored two goals and two assists.
Arizona State commit Ryder Betzold, Penn State commit Will Tomko, Providence commit Kolin Sisson, Boston College commit Callum Croskery, and Tobias Ohman each registered an assist. Betzold's helper was his second of the preseason.
Nebraska-Omaha commit Louka Cloutier made 26 saves in defeat.
The regular season will begin Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA.
The Steel will host their home opener on Opening Weekend on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:05 pm CT against Muskegon followed by a 6:05 pm CT game Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Youngstown.
Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:
Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers (2:00 pm CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA
Saturday, September 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks (11:00 am CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA
Friday, September 27 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (7:05 pm CT) | Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Tailgate | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Teqworks (first 500 fans)
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2024
- Saints Finish Preseason With Sweep Against Steel - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Steel Drop Preseason Finale Against Fighting Saints - Chicago Steel
- Lancers Blanked by Storm in Preseason Finale - Omaha Lancers
- Waterloo, Fargo Make a Deal - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Steel Stories
- Steel Drop Preseason Finale Against Fighting Saints
- Steel Fall in Back-And-Forth Preseason Affair Against Dubuque
- Parsons and Cloutier Combine for 36-Save Preseason Shutout Win Over Muskegon
- Steel Release 2024-2025 Promotions Schedule
- Louka Cloutier Selected in 5th Round of NHL Draft