Steel Drop Preseason Finale Against Fighting Saints

September 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







The Chicago Steel fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-4 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night in their fourth and final preseason game ...Similar to the Friday night between the two teams, Dubuque owned the scoresheet for the first two periods of play, scoring three goals each in the first and second periods...Chicago scored once in the second to momentarily interrupt Dubuque's attack, but the Fighting Saints scored twice thereafter to take a 6-1 lead into the third...Chicago offered a healthy reply with three goals late in the third but could not overcome the five-goal deficit.

Boston College commit Teddy Mutryn scored the first Steel goal of the game and his third of the preseason. Mutryn finished exhibition play with three goals and two assists and a +3 rating.

Michigan commit Adam Valentini scored his first goal of the preseason.

Merrimack commit Ben Yurchuk scored his lone goal of exhibition play. The second year forward registered a goal and an assist during the preseason.

Northeastern commit Ben Wilmott scored his second goal of the preseason and added an assist. In three exhibition games, Wilmott scored three points (2G-1A).

Notre Dame commit Owen Tylec registered two assists in the loss. In two preseason outings, Tylec scored two goals and two assists.

Arizona State commit Ryder Betzold, Penn State commit Will Tomko, Providence commit Kolin Sisson, Boston College commit Callum Croskery, and Tobias Ohman each registered an assist. Betzold's helper was his second of the preseason.

Nebraska-Omaha commit Louka Cloutier made 26 saves in defeat.

The regular season will begin Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA.

The Steel will host their home opener on Opening Weekend on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:05 pm CT against Muskegon followed by a 6:05 pm CT game Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Youngstown.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers (2:00 pm CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA

Saturday, September 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks (11:00 am CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA

Friday, September 27 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (7:05 pm CT) | Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Tailgate | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Teqworks (first 500 fans)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.