Waterloo, Fargo Make a Deal

September 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Sam Huck brings three seasons of junior hockey experience to the Waterloo Black Hawks following a trade with the Fargo Force announced on Saturday.

Huck played in nearly 200 regular season or playoff games for the Okotoks Oilers. Last spring, Fargo drafted Huck with the 45th pick during Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft. Now he comes to the Black Hawks in exchange for forward Eero Butella. The teams also swapped 2025 Phase I draft slots.

"Sam is a player that we have watched closely for a couple of years now. He has multiple years of junior hockey experience, and his skating will be a real asset with how we want to dictate play," said Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk.

Last season, Huck played in 62 regular season games for Okotoks as the team transitioned from the Alberta Junior Hockey League to the British Columbia Junior Hockey League. He produced 37 total goals, including 15 on special teams (12 power play, three shorthanded) and notched 81 points. Huck added two more goals and four assists in 10 playoff games. During the course of two prior regular seasons, the Calgary native was responsible for 34 goals and 49 assists over 104 contests. He is committed to Western Michigan.

Butella was a regular in Waterloo's lineup last winter, appearing in 58 games. He tallied four goals and six assists. The Chicago native is committed to Northeastern University.

"The decision to send Eero to Fargo was extremely difficult," said Chyzyk. "Eero is an A+ kid and was well-respected throughout our organization. Like most trades, both teams felt like each player is going to be a better fit in the new location. We truly wish Eero all the best."

The Black Hawks will make other roster adjustments during the coming days in preparation for the season-opening DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic next weekend. Waterloo will begin their new schedule on Saturday, September 21st versus the Chicago Steel in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2024

Waterloo, Fargo Make a Deal - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.