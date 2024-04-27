NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Lancaster Stormers

Lancaster Stormers Opening Night and Championship Ring Ceremony Tuesday

April 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release


What: Lancaster Stormers Opening Night and Championship Ring Ceremony

- DJ spinning music before the game from Mixed-Up Productions!

- The first 1,000 people, 18 and older receive a complimentary Championship Ring Replica

- Youth Baseball Teams Invited to join the Stormers on the Field for Opening Ceremonies!

- Championship Ring Ceremony - Stormers will be presented their 2023 Atlantic League Championship Rings

- National Anthem by Big Boy Brass Band

- Ceremonial First Pitch by Tommy Herr (2006), Butch Hobson (2014) and Ross Peeples (2022 and 2023) to celebrate the 20th season.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, Pa

When: Tuesday, April 30th. Fun begins at 5:45pm, game starts at 6:45pm

Who: All Public Welcome

Check out the Lancaster Stormers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Lancaster Stormers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central