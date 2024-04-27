Lancaster Stormers Opening Night and Championship Ring Ceremony Tuesday

April 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

What: Lancaster Stormers Opening Night and Championship Ring Ceremony

- DJ spinning music before the game from Mixed-Up Productions!

- The first 1,000 people, 18 and older receive a complimentary Championship Ring Replica

- Youth Baseball Teams Invited to join the Stormers on the Field for Opening Ceremonies!

- Championship Ring Ceremony - Stormers will be presented their 2023 Atlantic League Championship Rings

- National Anthem by Big Boy Brass Band

- Ceremonial First Pitch by Tommy Herr (2006), Butch Hobson (2014) and Ross Peeples (2022 and 2023) to celebrate the 20th season.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, Pa

When: Tuesday, April 30th. Fun begins at 5:45pm, game starts at 6:45pm

Who: All Public Welcome

