Higgins' Homer Highlights See-Saw Victory for Ducks

April 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 7-6 on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster scratched across the game's first run in the opening inning on an RBI infield single by Niko Hulsizer off Ducks starter Daniel Corcino. The Ducks tied the game at one in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Frank Schwindel off Stormers starter Brady Tedesco. However, a two-out RBI single by Hulsizer in the third put the Stormers back in front 2-1.

Long Island took a 4-2 lead with three runs in the fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI double to right field and Chance Sisco's two-run single to right highlighted the inning. Lancaster answered though by plating three runs in the seventh on an RBI double by Isan Diaz and a two-run single by Cristian Santana to take a 5-4 lead.

The Ducks answered right back in the bottom of the seventh, as Schwindel launched a two-run home run to left-center, putting Long Island back in front 6-5. Shawon Dunston Jr. pulled the Stormers back even in the eighth with a two-out RBI single. However, Kevin Higgins gave the Ducks the lead for good in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff solo homer to straightaway center field.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Corcino pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, while Tedesco lasted four and one-third innings, yielding four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Sam Delaplane (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning. James Hoyt (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering the winning run on two hits in one inning. Tyler Zuber collected his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth, working around two hits.

Bradley Jr. led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI and three runs. Schwindel added two hits, three RBIs and a run, while Sisco totaled two hits and two RBIs.

