Lancaster Romps Over Wild Health, 13-3

For the second consecutive night, the Lancaster Barnstormers broke out the heavy lumber against the Wild Health Genomes.

The night after banging out 10 doubles, Lancaster's bats produced four homers and four more two-baggers in a 13-3 romp at Wild Health Field in Lexington, Kentucky. It was Lancaster's fourth straight win on the current road trip and moved the 'Stormers into second place in the North.

After falling behind early, Lancaster struck for its first two runs in the second off Elih Villanueva (2-3). Andretty Cordero banged a double into the right center field alley and scored when Anderson Feliz doubled inside the left field line. Feliz took third on a bobble by left fielder Dalton Cornett and scored when Jake Hoover lined a single into center.

Five more runs were produced in the Lancaster third. Kelly Dugan led off with a single to right center. Colton Shaver and LeDarious Clark were both hit by pitches, two of the four for Villanueva in his six-inning stint. Cordero emptied the bases with a double to left center. Feliz flied to the wall in center before Hoover produced his first Atlantic League homer on a blast to left.

The lead held at 7-1 until the sixth when Dugan followed an infield single by Melvin Mercedes with a towering blast off the top of the deck in right field. Shaver also connected for a 10-1 lead.

Clark later homered to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. Mercedes and Shaver tacked on RBI singles in the ninth.

Chase Johnson worked four innings in a spot start, filling in for Dominic DiSabatino. The right-hander allowed one hit, an RBI double by Chris Shaw in the first, and the one run. He walked two and struck out one. Oscar De La Cruz (1-0) worked 3 1/3 to earn the win, allowing three hits, including a homer by Luke Becker, and two runs (one earned). Tyler Suellentrop closed the night, striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Brent Teller (2-2) will start for the Barnstormers on Sunday against Max Povse (2-2). Fans may join the YouTube broadcast at 2:00.

NOTES: Clark did not hit safely in more than four straight in 2021...Shaver has seven RBI in the series on three homers and six hits total...Hoover has seven hits in the two games...All nine starters had hits as did De La Cruz, who singled in his second at bat...Dugan has 28 RBI in his last 16 games...Dugan and Shaver had the first back-to-back homers for the club in 2022.

