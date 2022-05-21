Blue Crabs Come Back in the Eighth, Win 7-6 in Extras

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs trailed for the majority of the game tonight, but the Blue Crabs rallied in the eighth and won 7-6 in 11 innings.

Denson Hull started tonight for the Blue Crabs. He ran into trouble in the first inning, walking in two runs, to put the Ducks ahead 2-0. The Ducks added another run in the second, but Denson Hull settled down from there, retiring six consecutive batters at a point.

The Blue Crabs trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning. After a single from David Harris, and a walk from Zach Collier, the Blue Crabs had two on with one out. Braxton Lee bounced a single into right field, scoring Harris and cutting the deficit to 3-1. Later in the inning, Zach Collier scored from third on a wild pitch from Scott Harkin, getting the Blue Crabs back within one.

L.J. Mazzili homered off of Hull in the fifth to give the Ducks a 4-2 lead. The bullpen entered the game in the sixth and dominated. Patrick Baker pitched two 1-2-3 innings before Nick Wells set the Ducks down in order in the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Blue Crabs had two outs, with Hibbert on first base. David Harris, who extended his hit streak to 14 games, ripped an RBI-double into the right-center field gap, scoring Hibbert and cutting the Ducks' lead to 4-3. The next batter, Alex Crosby, poked a line drive into left field, scoring Harris from second and tying the game at four. Following Zach Collier's single, the Blue Crabs had runners on first and second with two outs. Braxton Lee then ripped a triple into the right-center field gap, scoring Crosby and Collier, giving the Blue Crabs a 6-4 lead.

In the ninth, the Blue Crabs turned to Mat Latos. Alejandro De Aza singled to lead off, before Joe DeCarlo doubled to left, scoring De Aza, cutting Southern Maryland's lead to 6-5. Three batters later, Johnni Turbo smashed a sacrifice fly to deep center field, tying the score at 6-6.

Endrys Briceno (W, 3-0) entered in the tenth for the Blue Crabs. After retiring the first two batters, the Ducks had the automatic runner on second with two outs. Sam Travis then singled into left, before Matt Hibbert threw a strike to the catcher, Ryan Haug, who tagged out Dustin Woodcock for the final out. Briceno followed it up with a clean 11th inning, as the score remained 6-6 going into the bottom of the 11th.

In the bottom of the 11th, Zach Collier was the automatic runner on second base. Chad Hockin (L, 0-1) struck out Braxton Lee to start the inning, before inducing a flyout to right field from Michael Baca, which allowed Collier to advance to third base. With two outs and Collier leading off of third base, Matt Hibbert swung and missed at strike three, but the ball squeezed through the catcher's legs to the backstop. Collier came in from third to win the game 7-6 for the Blue Crabs

With the win, the Blue Crabs move to 22-4 on the season, 10.0 games ahead of second place, Lancaster. Southern Maryland returns to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow at 2 pm as the Blue Crabs look to sweep the Ducks.

