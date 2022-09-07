Lancaster Barnstormers to Welcome 5 Millionth Fan

Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers began welcoming fans to Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster in 2005. Now, in their 18th year of operation and 17th playing season, the team will celebrate a milestone during the final regular season homestand of 2022-welcoming the 5 millionth fan to the ballpark!

Lucky fan number 5 million who passes through the turnstile will be greeted with pomp and circumstance, plus receive a commemorative team jersey and tickets for the 2022 playoffs (**if the Barnstormers are able to clinch). Team mascot, Cylo, along with Moo Maw and Barnstormers representatives, will be on hand to congratulate the fan, too.

Appropriately, this achievement will happen during the conclusion of the "War of the Roses" series against the team's rivals across the river, the York Revolution.

Currently, the Lancaster Barnstormers sit atop the second half standings in the North Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, holding a 5.5-game lead over division rivals, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The team is inching closer to solidifying a spot in the postseason playoffs. If successful in doing so, the Barnstormers will host playoff games on September 20 and 21 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

