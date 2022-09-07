Registration Open for 72nd Annual York Halloween Parade

September 7, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): York's longest running and most beloved Halloween tradition is back!

Registration is now open for the 2022 York Halloween Parade presented by Traditions Bank. Marking its 72nd march through downtown York, the parade will launch Sunday, October 30, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

The York Revolution is again organizing this year's parade and is accepting registrations at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com. Commercial and non-profit organizations, baton groups or dance studios, and individuals and small groups and more are encouraged to sign up now and begin planning entries based on this year's theme: "My Favorite Monster."

Non-profit organizations may register for free, thanks to the sponsorship of Traditions Bank.

"As far as I am concerned, the Halloween Parade is the epitome of a York community tradition," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We are thrilled to organize the parade once again and looking forward to seeing how participants bring to life their favorite monster along the streets of York."

"We are excited to make this great event possible for the eighth straight year and encourage everyone to take part," said Eugene Draganosky, President & CEO of Traditions Bank. "This is one of the beloved events that draws this terrific community together each year, and we cannot wait to see that community once again display its creativity and talent and put smiles on one another's faces."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.