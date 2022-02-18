Lancaster Barnstormers Signings Continue

Lancaster, PA - Powerful speedster LeDarious Clark and defensive wizard Jake Hoover have re-signed with the Lancaster Barnstormers for the 2022 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Lancaster now has 12 players under contract for the upcoming season, slightly under nine weeks from the beginning of the campaign.

Clark, 28, spent the entire 2021 season in a Barnstormers uniform. The right-handed slugger played in 105 of the team's 119 games, batting .265 with 18 homers and driving in 65 runs. He also stole 28 bases in 31 attempts after being successful on his first 18 tries of the year.

The Mississippi native clubbed homers in three straight games at Southern Maryland, September 28-30, He contributed a pinch-hit grand slam against the Blue Crabs on August 7 as part of a stretch in which he drove in 10 runs in nine at bats. He contributed five outfield assists while serving as a backup to starters Caleb Gindl, Alejandro De Aza and Trayvon Robinson.

"Clark ended up having a really good year for us," said Peeples. "He is a very 'toolsie' guy and might be as close to a five-tool player as there is in the league. We are going to give him the opportunity to play center field every day. I'm excited to see what he can do out there."

The product of the University of West Florida was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2015 and spent five years in their system, peaking at Class AA Frisco. He hit 48 homers and stole 99 bases in 373 career games with the Texas system.

Hoover, 24, joined the Barnstormers on August 5 after his release from the Texas system. He banged out nine hits over 22 at bats in his first seven games in a Lancaster uniform before finishing at .241 with 19 RBI. He was successful on all five of his stolen base attempts.

His season ended when he injured his left shoulder on a sensational diving catch on a foul ball from Long Island's Johnni Turbo on September 10.

The Michigan native was drafted by the Rangers out of Hillsdale College in 2019. He hit .239 for Class A- Spokane that season. Last year, he played with Class AA Frisco and Class AAA Round Rock early in the season.

"Hoover is an athletic guy who can play multiple positions," said Peeples. "We are going to give him a shot to play shortstop every day. He will bring speed and athleticism to our lineup."

The Barnstormers open at Gastonia on April 21 and will host the York Revolution in the opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday, April 29 at 6:30.

