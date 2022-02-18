Blue Crabs Re-Sign Dalton Geekie, Alex Crosby for 2022

February 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the re-signing of two key pieces to the Crabs' 2021 playoff run on Friday afternoon, Dalton Geekie and Alex Crosby.

Geekie and Crosby were powerhouses on the mound and at the plate for the Blue Crabs during the 2021 season. Proving on both sides of the field that they were deserving of another contract with Southern Maryland.

Dalton Geekie, a right-handed pitcher, returns to Waldorf for his second season in the Atlantic League. The Georgia native proved to be one of the best relievers in the Atlantic League throughout the 2021 season. Geekie posted a 3.22 ERA and struck out 53 opposing batters in just over 50 innings pitched.

"2021 was a year full of amazing memories with an amazing group of men," said Geekie. "We weren't flashy, we didn't have 10 ex-big leaguers, we had a bunch of grinders that competed day in and day out. We have some unfinished business with the rest of the league. Come April, it's time to run it back."

Alex Crosby dominated in his first year in the Atlantic League. After working into the everyday lineup in mid-June, Crosby went on a 17-game hit streak, the longest by a Blue Crab since 2013. In late July Crosby caught fire once more, going on a 10-game hit streak including four straight multi-hit games, and a three-game home run streak. Crosby finished the season ranking top 15 in the Atlantic League in batting average, hits, doubles, total bases, and runs scored.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to come back to the Blue Crabs organization and to continue playing the game I love," said Crosby. "It was a no-brainer coming back to play for Stan and to play with some of the guys from last year.

Like Dalton Geekie, Crosby understands the hardships of last year's disappointing end to the season and is ready to get to work.

"We have some unfinished business and want to win a ring this upcoming season. Looking forward to the challenge and the grind of the 2022 season!"

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.