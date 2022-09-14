Lancaster Barnstormers Are Playoff Bound

Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers are headed to the playoffs!

With Tuesday night's 10-4 win over the York Revolution, the Barnstormers are the champions of the Atlantic League's North Division for the second half and will play the first half champion Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a best-of-five series next week.

It is the first time that the Barnstormers have advanced to the post-season since 2018 and the first division title since Lancaster grabbed the second half in the 2015 season.

The first two games of the North Division series will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 and 21, at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Both games will begin at 6:30.

Game Three, as well as the fourth and fifth games, if necessary, will be played at Regency Furniture Stadium, beginning on Friday, September 23 and running on subsequent days.

A similar schedule will be followed for the Championship Series with the first two games being played at the South Division winner, September 27 and 28, and the remainder of the series will be at the North champion beginning on Friday, September 30.

Tickets for Barnstormers home playoff games are on sale now at LancasterBarnstormers.com.

