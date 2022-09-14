Barnstormers Blanked By York

The night after the Lancaster Barnstormers celebrated the second half title in the Atlantic League's North Division, the club had an off night at the plate and on the mound, falling, 9-0, to the York Revolution at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Four York right-handers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Revs toppled the host Barnstormers, 9-0, in the middle game of a three-game set at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Austin Mora (1-1) tossed the first 5 1/3 innings, yielding two singles. The Californian walked four and struck out five. Kyle Zurak easily picked up the final two outs in the sixth. Franklin Van Gurp yielded a leadoff double to Joseph Carpenter in the seventh before retiring the side in order. Roniel Raudes pitched the last two innings, allowing only one baserunner as he hit Jacob Barfield with a pitch to open the ninth.

York scored the only runs it needed with a five-run surge off Bret Clarke (2-2) in the second. Melky Mesa stroked a single into left and took second on a wild pitch. With one out, Elmer Reyes banged a double off the fence in the right field corner for a 1-0 lead. Josue Herrera singled into center, chasing Reyes to third. Clarke appeared to be on his way out of the inning with a strikeout of Connor Lien, but he walked Troy Stokes, Jr. to load the bases. Jhon Nunez singled to left to drive home a pair, and J.C. Encarnacion, batting for the injured Telvin Nash, tripled to left center for the 5-0 lead.

The Revs did not score again until the seventh when Encarnacion doubled to deep left off Dominic DiSabatino and a pair of outs. Nellie Rodriguez crushed a two-run homer in the ninth for an 8-0 lead, and another run scored on a grounder by Reyes.

Lancaster will host the rubber game of the three-game series on Thursday. Nile Ball (10-5) is ticketed to take the mound for Lancaster against right-hander Deyvis Julian (1-0). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube channel at 6:25.

NOTES: Andretty Cordero had one of the two hits off Mora, his 177th hit of the year...Cordero came out after the fourth inning when the Barnstormers lost their DH, and manager Ross Peeples made a quadruple switch...DiSabatino had the other Lancaster single, the third hit by a pitcher this season...Melvin Mercedes was out of the starting lineup for the first time since June 6...Barfield has been hit by a pitch 12 times on the season.

